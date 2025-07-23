Spirit Halloween Coming Soon to Old Joann Fabrics Building in California

Halloween fans in the Southern Maryland area have cause to celebrate: Spirit Halloween is set to open its seasonal pop-up at the old Joann Fabrics spot, located at 22576 MacArthur Blvd, Suite 300, in California, MD 20619, in mid‑August!

As part of its annual nationwide rollout, Spirit Halloween plans to launch over 1,500 stores this year, with openings beginning in mid-August and continuing through early September. Job openings can be found here, for the Calvert and St. Mary’s County locations – stores.spirithalloween.com

About Spirit Halloween! Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, ‘tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won’t find anywhere else.

Since 1983 Spirit Halloween has offered a one-of-a-kind experience that remains unmatched in the industry. Stores begin to open at the end of the summer, marking the highly anticipated start of the Halloween season. Die-hard Halloween enthusiasts ready to celebrate around the clock can visit Spirit’s online store, available year-round.

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is its philanthropic arm, Spirit of Children. The program began in 2006 starting with 11 partner hospitals across the country. Their belief that the celebration and community around Halloween could bring joy and make hospitals less scary for children and their families worked magic! Spirit of Children now has over 159 partner hospitals and has raised over 127 million dollars through the generous support of Spirit Halloween guests, associates, and business partners. All proceeds raised stay in their local market providing critical Child Life resources for pediatric hospital partners

