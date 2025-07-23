Mechanicsville Man Arrested After Striking Multiple Victims With Vehicle, Fleeing Police at High Speed

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, police responded to the 29000 block of Queens Landing Lane in Mechanicsville, for the report of an assault.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with two victims who reported that a verbal altercation had taken place inside the residence.

The confrontation escalated outside, where a male suspect entered his vehicle and drove toward one of the victims, striking them. A third individual exited the residence to render aid, at which point the suspect drove toward and struck that person as well.

The suspect then exited his vehicle, continued the argument, and subsequently entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. A short time later, the suspect returned to the area on foot, re-entered his vehicle, and left again.

Deputies initiated a pursuit, but the suspect evaded law enforcement and the pursuit was terminated. Shortly thereafter, deputies were alerted that the suspect had returned to the residence once more, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as Thomas Anthony Anderson, 27, of Mechanicsville. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following:

Two counts of Assault First Degree

Three counts of Assault Second Degree

Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle

Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (recorded 80 mph in a 50 mph zone)

TURNING OFF VEH. LIGHTS TO AVOID ID

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

Anderson remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.