18-Year-Old Waldorf Man Charged with Assault, Firearm Possession, and Drug Distribution in Charles County

Ky-Mari Monte Bowman, 18, of Waldorf, is facing a series of criminal charges following a July 18, 2025, incident that began with a domestic assault call and ended with a foot chase, the recovery of a loaded “ghost gun,” and a significant quantity of suspected marijuana.

According to court documents filed in Charles County District Court, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Golden Eagle Place in Waldorf around 10:45 p.m. for a reported assault in progress that witnesses could hear from outside a residence.

Officer Gordon located a white Honda Accord with Virginia plates parked in front of the home. As he approached, he saw a female running from the vehicle. When he tried to stop the car, the driver—identified as Bowman—sped off at a high rate of speed, struck a curb, and crashed the vehicle into a wooded area near 11311 Golden Eagle Place. Officer Gordon observed Bowman flee the vehicle and run into the woods. A lookout was issued to responding officers.

Another officer located Bowman hiding under a porch at a nearby residence on Bel Aire Court. He had stripped off his clothes, which were later recovered and found to contain $1,438 in cash. Police noted the money was separated into denominations commonly referred to as “drug folds”—specifically $50s, $20s, $10s, $5s, and $1s. Officers also recovered a red backpack that contained 647.4 grams (approximately 1.5 pounds) of suspected cannabis, numerous used and unused ziplock bags, 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a digital scale, and a black and green .40 caliber handgun loaded with 14 rounds. The weapon had no serial number or identifiable brand and was identified as a “ghost gun”.

Police say Bowman is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age and an active final protective order issued against him. The Maryland Gun Center confirmed Bowman was served this order in person on April 21, 2025, by Officer Kunz. Judge Divine of the Charles County District Court had issued the order, which is in effect until April 21, 2026.

According to the charging documents, Bowman allegedly assaulted the adult female victim during a dispute in his vehicle. The woman told police that Bowman picked her up from a hair appointment and they got into an argument after arriving at her home. Bowman reportedly demanded his jacket back, which the woman had been wearing due to rain. She asked him to walk her to the door, but he refused and called her “degrading names.” She said she swung at him but missed, and he responded by striking her in the body with a closed fist, causing pain to her abdomen.

As she exited the car and tried to flee, Bowman allegedly chased her, grabbed her clothing, and tried to pull her back toward the vehicle. The woman stated he then pushed her against a fence and put both hands around her throat, choking her. She told him she couldn’t breathe, to which Bowman allegedly responded, “Good, don’t breathe then.” He also reportedly struck her in the face, leaving visible swelling below her left eye and red marks on her neck.

The Ring doorbell camera at the residence captured Bowman’s appearance and clothing prior to his flight, aiding in identification. Police recovered additional cannabis and a digital scale along the path of Bowman’s escape.

During the arrest, Bowman complained of chest pain and was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center, where he was medically cleared before being booked into the Charles County Detention Center.

Bowman is currently being held without bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 19, 2025.

Bowman is facing the following charges:

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Violation of a protective order

Possession with intent to distribute cannabis

Possession of cannabis over civil amount

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Possession of a firearm as a minor

Loaded handgun on person

Handgun on person

Loaded handgun in vehicle

Handgun in vehicle

According to charging documents, police believe the cash, drug-related materials, and quantity of cannabis indicate an intent to distribute. An officer wrote, “Through my training and experience, I know that the amount of drugs in Bowman’s possession is more than a mere user would possess, and is indicative of him being in possession with intent to distribute.”

