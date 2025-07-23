UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Names Deputy and Suspect Involved in Shooting; Suspect in Stable Condition

UPDATE 7/24/2025 @ 11:1 A.M.: The suspect has been identified as Nathaniel Mekhi Golphin, 19, of California, MD. He remains hospitalized in stable condition, and a warrant with criminal charges has been issued for the following:

• Handgun on person

• Loaded handgun on person

• Possession of a firearm being under 21years of age

• Firearm possession with a criminal violent felony conviction

• Illegal possession of ammunition

• Knowingly altering a manufacturer’s identification number on a firearm

Detective Corporal Warren Forinash, an eight-year veteran of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, was identified as the deputy who fired his weapon, striking the suspect once.

Per agency policy, Cpl. Forinash has been placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibilities and Criminal Investigations Division.

This incident remains under investigation, and updates will be provided as the investigation continues. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet given a statement is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 8041, or by email at [email protected].

On July 23, 2025, at approximately 6:10 p.m., an officer-involved shooting occurred in California, MD. The preliminary investigation revealed deputies located a subject wanted on a search warrant at a retail store in the San Souci Plaza.

As deputies approached the individual, he fled. Deputies pursued him. The individual displayed a firearm, and a deputy discharged his agency weapon one time, striking the subject.

Deputies immediately rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene. The subject, a 19-year-old male, was transported via Maryland State Police Aviation Command to an area trauma center for treatment, where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Per agency policy, the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave pending investigations by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Responsibilities and Criminal Investigations Division.

In accordance with Maryland law, the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General was contacted and briefed but declined to investigate at this time.

This incident remains under investigation, and updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not yet given a statement is asked to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 8041, or by email at [email protected].

July 23, 2025: At approximately 6:08 p.m., on Wednesday July 23, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired with a Signal 13 (Officer in trouble/needs help)

The investigation is ongoing, however, according to multiple witnesses, deputies had made contact with a group of five subjects at the Dollar Tree just prior to the shooting occurring.

At some point during that encounter, an officer discharged his agency issued firearm, striking the male suspect. The other four additional suspects were detained at the scene.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was monitoring the incident and decided to self-launch and land nearby incase needed. Flight medics were advised the unknown aged male was shot twice, with one gunshot wound to the back, and one to the arm.

Authorities have not specified what prompted the interaction, whether any vehicle was involved, or the occupants were armed, or the exact nature of the charges against any of the suspects.

Additional details will be released as soon as possible.