No Injuries and Minimal Damage Reported After Structure Fire in Ridge

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, at approximately 2:50 p.m., firefighters from Ridge, NAS Webster Field, NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, Leonardtown, Second District, Seventh District, and Hollywood responded to the 48600 block of Fox Harbor Road in Ridge, for the reported house on fire.

Captain 4 quickly arrived on scene within 2 minutes of dispatch to find nothing evident from the residence and began investigating.

Construction workers reported that they witnessed a large amount of smoke coming from under the floor of the electrical room and began hosing the area and called 911.

Firefighters confirmed upon entering the room, they observed light smoke coming from the crawl space under the electrical room.

With the crawl space area being inaccessible, crews had to cut a hole in the side of the house to gain access. Smoke and burned insulation were discovered.

The area was wet down, utilities to the residence secured, after overhaul efforts were done, crews located faulty, melted wiring which is believed to be the cause.

After a thorough overhaul, units went in service at 4:30 p.m.

While Hollywood VFD responded to the scene with Truck 7, they came across a motor vehicle collision with injuries and took themselves off of this response.

All photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

