Annual Tee-It-Up for Kids Golf Tournament Returns this October to Wicomico Shores Golf Course

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is pleased to announce that the Tee-It-Up for Kids golf tournament will be held Friday, October 3, 2025, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course in Mechanicsville.

Proceeds from the event support the R&P youth scholarship program, which provides opportunities for children in St. Mary’s County to participate in summer camps, sports, and other recreation programs at a discounted rate. Throughout the tournament’s multi-decade history, it has raised more than $195,000 for the scholarship program.

The tournament registration fee is $375 per team of four. Team registration includes 18-holes of golf, door prize entry, continental breakfast, food, and limited-quantity on-course beverages provided for golfers throughout the day. Individuals will be placed on teams with spots or teams will be formed for individuals registered. The tournament will fill with a maximum of 30 teams being accepted.

Registration is available online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/golftournament.

Local businesses are invited to provide additional community support through door prize sponsorships and donations, which can include gift certificates, item donations, and more. In addition to supporting a good cause, event sponsorship is also a great way to promote your business and welcome new customers. More details about sponsorship opportunities for this event can be found at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/SponsorshipPacket.pdf.

For additional information about the Tee-It-Up for Kids Golf Tournament, please contact R&P via email at [email protected] or by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800.

Stay up to date with R&P events and happenings on social media. Follow R&P at: www.Instagram.com/StMarysRecAndParks and www.Facebook.com/StMarysMDRecreation.