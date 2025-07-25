Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Celebrates More than $365,000 in Maryland Heritage Grant Awards

The Southern Maryland National Heritage Area is pleased to announce that the region’s heritage tourism organizations recently received seven heritage grants through the state government’s Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, totaling $368,675.

These grants will aid in revitalizing and expanding Southern Maryland’s distinctive historic sites, contributing to economic development and job growth. The grants will fund restoration and workforce development efforts and expand public knowledge of Southern Maryland’s history and heritage, including support for the Piscataway Conoy Indigenous Peoples Festival.

“From the first law establishing religious freedom, to the first person of African descent participating in an American legislature, to the enduring legacy of our region’s Indigenous Peoples, Southern Maryland holds an exceptional place in our nation’s history,” said Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area.

“These grants are the echo of voices past and the promise that everyone’s stories will be heard, honored, and held for generations to come. We applaud the Moore-Miller Administration for championing the value of Maryland’s heritage sites and the incredible range of stories, cultures, and communities that make Maryland what it is.”

The region’s grants will be allocated to:

Calvert Marine Museum Society, Inc.

Historic Sotterley, Inc.

Preservation Maryland

Society for the Restoration of Port Tobacco, Inc.

The Official Piscataway Conoy Tribe of Maryland, Inc.

Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland

The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority is a state program that generates $319.8 million in state and local taxes while supporting 33,815 full- and part-time jobs annually. With 13 unique heritage areas covering a portion of every county in the state and Baltimore City, Maryland’s Heritage Areas are an economic powerhouse. Every $1 invested in Maryland’s Heritage Areas generates a $7 return.

“The FY26 Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grant awards represent more than funding — they’re investments in Maryland’s identity, vitality, and future,” said Nicholas Redding, President and CEO, Preservation Maryland. “These grants empower communities across Maryland to tell their stories, preserve treasured places, and drive heritage tourism that supports local economies. We’re grateful to MHAA for their commitment to protecting Maryland’s unique cultural landscapes for generations to come.”

A full list of the FY26 grants is available at mht.maryland.gov. Additional quotes from Southern Maryland’s grantees can be found here.

To learn more about the Maryland Heritage Areas Program and heritage areas, visit mht.maryland.gov/Pages/MHAA/heritage-areas.aspx.

About the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area : As a newly designated National Heritage Area, the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area represents Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, and southern Prince George’s Counties with a mission to enhance the region through innovative heritage tourism experiences, comprehensive cultural and natural resource conservation, and excellence in educational opportunities. To learn more, visit our website.