Missing Van from Waldorf Cab Service Found in Baltimore Harbor with Dead Body Inside

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, around 9:30 a.m., the Baltimore Police Department received a call requesting assistance in extracting a vehicle from the Inner Harbor.

Once Baltimore City Police and Firefighters responded with underwater recovery teams, crews located the vehicle approximately 22 feet underwater and discovered human remains inside of the vehicle.

The van was removed from the water just behind the National Aquarium Annex on Pier IV, with the vehicle being discovered as a missing vehicle which was reported over 7 years ago from the Waldorf Silver Taxi Cab Service.

Baltimore City Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office have yet to release any further information.

Police said the medical examiner recovered the human remains at the scene, with the cause of death under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.

