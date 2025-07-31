Dunkin’ of the DMV’s 4th Annual Scholarship Program Awards $125,000 to Regional Students

Dunkin’ and its DMV franchisees announced the full list of recipients of the Dunkin’ Regional Scholarships, which awards a total of $125,000 in academic scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV.

The program helps local students in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia as they pursue part-time or full-time undergraduate degrees at the institution of their choice.

From a pool of more than 1,800 applicants, Dunkin’ and Scholarship America selected 50 students to each receive a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school of their choice for fall 2025.

Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program was open to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students, as well as high school seniors. In total, $125,000 in scholarships was awarded to recipients based on their academic achievements, demonstrated leadership, and commitment to their schools and local communities.

To date, the Dunkin’ DMV Regional Scholarship Program has awarded $475,000 in scholarships to 190

students in the DMV. Founded in 2021 by Dunkin’s DMV-area franchisees, the program was created to

help ease the financial burden of college for students across the region.

“The Dunkin’ DMV Regional Scholarship Program is part of our ongoing commitment to support students in our communities, help them pursue their goals, and build a strong foundation for a bright and successful future,” said Jamie Struwe, Dunkin’ Senior Field Marketing Manager. “Our franchisees are passionate about investing in the next generation of leaders in our community, and this program allows them to give back to the people and neighborhoods that fuel their businesses.”

The 2025 Dunkin’ DMV Regional Scholarship recipients were honored at two separate award ceremonies.

The 2025 DMV Dunkin’ Scholarship recipients are as follows

Annapolis, MD

• Grant Lonergan , Severn School (Stanford University Class of 2029)

• Stephanie Costello , Broadneck High School (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2027)

• , Severn School (Stanford University Class of 2029) • , Broadneck High School (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2027) Charlotte Hall, MD

• Ashlyn Summers , James Madison High School (Montgomery College Class of 2028)

• , James Madison High School (Montgomery College Class of 2028) Prince Frederick, MD

• Denali Mohler , Calvert High School (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2029

• , Calvert High School (University of Maryland: College Park Class of 2029 Friendship, MD

• Grace Phenicie , Southern High School (Anne Arundel Community College Class of 2026)

• , Southern High School (Anne Arundel Community College Class of 2026) Mechanicsville, MD

• Marie Cable , Chopticon High School (North Carolina State University Class of 2029)

• , Chopticon High School (North Carolina State University Class of 2029) Pasadena, MD

• Maisie Wukitch , Chesapeake Senior High School (Anne Arundel Community College Class

of 2027)

• , Chesapeake Senior High School (Anne Arundel Community College Class of 2027) Glenn Dale, MD

• Alejandra Valdez Gomez , DuVal High School (Prince George’s Community College Class

of 2026)

• , DuVal High School (Prince George’s Community College Class of 2026) Upper Marlboro, MD

• Klarke Bradwell, Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Spelman College Class of 2029)

• Waldorf, MD

• Kelsey Garrity, North Point High School (Michigan State University Class of 2029)

About Dunkin’ – Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

About Scholarship America – Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that eliminates barriers to educational success so that students can pursue their dream. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $5.7 billion to more than 3 million students. The organization works with partners to give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

