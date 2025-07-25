John Ilan “Jack” Williams, 77, of Solomons, Maryland, and formerly of Indian Head, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his residence on July 15, 2025. Born on April 1, 1948, in Baltimore, he was the beloved son of the late A. Marie and John Thomas Williams.

A lifelong resident of Southern Maryland, Jack graduated from Henry E. Lackey High School in 1966. Shortly thereafter, he answered the call to serve his country, joining the United States Air Force National Guard and serving honorably during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Jack built a long and dedicated career as a printer with Professional Graphics, retiring in 2006 after more than 35 years of service.

On May 29, 1971, Jack married the love of his life, Nancy Kelly, at St. James Episcopal Church in Indian Head. Their marriage, rooted in love and partnership, spanned over 54 years. He was blessed with two children, Erik and Amber, along with four cherished grandchildren, Lucas, Gavin, Bodie, and Alexandra.

Jack had a zest for life and a deep love for his family and his faith. He was a proud member of the American Legion and found great joy in playing poker, watching his favorite teams (Washington Nattionals and Redskins), fishing, and driving his prized yellow 1954 Corvette. Most of all, he loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time surrounded by friends and loved ones.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy Dee Williams of Solomons, MD; his children, Erik Williams (Tina) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Amber Moyerman (Shane) of Englewood, FL; and four grandchildren, who were the light of his life. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jeffery Williams.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Chaptico, MD, with Rev. Robin Taylor officiating. Interment with military honors will follow on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

Serving as pallbearers are Lucas Williams, Gavin Williams, Bodie Williams, Kent Whitewolf, Jason Bell, and Larry Pittman.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 26, P.O. Box 496, Patuxent River, MD 20670, and/or Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

Arrangements are being provided by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Lusby, MD.