Harvey T. Jarboe, 90, born in Washington D.C September 27, 1934, died July 16, 2025 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Waldorf, MD. His parents were Thomas Lester Jarboe and Ethel Mae Jarboe of Hyattsville, MD (deceased). Siblings: Roy Jarboe (Dora) deceased, twins Judy (Tom) Robertson and Trudy (John) Freet of South Carolina, Melvin Jarboe (deceased) and an infant sister (deceased). Cousins: Sue Ann Gallager Scafone, Joey and Nicole Scafone. His wife of 50 years, Patricia Custis Jarboe, Children Dwayne Thomas Jarboe (deceased), Karen E. Jarboe (Mike) Edgewater Md, Nathan M. Wilson (Bev) Tennessee. Grandchildren: Michael Jarboe, Baltimore, Coby and Flint Wilson, Tennessee, and Elara Hertzog, Edgewater MD.

Harvey was a proud patriot and served in the U.S Navy as a Signalman aboard the USS Rockbridge, a transport ship carrying marines during the Korean War. He was only 17 years old when he enlisted in 1951 and honorably discharged in 1955. He then returned to Maryland and became an electrician at Northeast Electric Company. That’s where he met his wife Pat. He was an avid reader of historical non-fiction related to the Korean War, Civil War, WWI, and WWII. He collected coins, handmade belts and belt buckles, and hats (Navy and others). He loved being a father. He spent a lot of time teaching them outdoor skills, horseback riding, fishing, target shooting, hiking, archery, and swimming, mostly at the Chesapeake Ranch Estates. He and his wife loved going to events at the clubhouse for dinners, dancing, bingo, and parties most weekends. He and his wife were part of a group of friends called the FEGOF’s (Friday Evening Gathering of Friends). There were monthly dinner parties where one couple a month hosted a sit-down dinner followed by entertainment. There were plenty of Halloween parties, murder mysteries (in character) parties, Christmas parties, talent shows, beach parties, and live theater shows. He was a laid-back easy-going person who loved his family and life.

Please make contributions to the Solomons Fire and Rescue Squad in honor of Harvey at https://svrsfd.org/ or consider contributing toward a brick in honor of Harvey at the Hospice of Chesapeake, Waldorf MD https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/.