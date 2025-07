Patricia Wood Seawell “Patsy”, 91, passed away July 16, 2025. She was born July 31, 1933, in Washington, DC to Joseph E. and Marjorie A. (McFadden) Hanfman.

Patsy is survived by her children Jennifer Mister, Alan Eugene Wood III and his wife Cindy, and William Jay Wood, and 6 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son John Wesley Wood, sister Rita McDermid, and brother Joseph Carroll Hanfman.