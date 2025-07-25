Salvatore Dicostanzo was born January 15, 1942, on the island of Ischia off the southwest coast of Italy. He was the youngest of four boys and raised by his mom with strong mentoring from his older brother Pietra. Sal enjoyed a modest and simple life on the mountain. His family grew their own food, raised rabbits and made bread and pizza. One of Sal’s first jobs as a boy of 10 years was delivering telegrams by foot to Nato and many other people at the top of the mountain. In addition, as a young boy Sal taught himself to be a pianist. He played many times in his local church.

Sal excelled in school and soccer. He was one of the best in his class and always hoped to obtain an advanced degree in engineering (specifically designing ships). He used his educational abilities to tutor other students in math.

Sal was a practical man and knew that earning a living and providing financial support to his mother was a priority. Therefore, he joined his older brother Giorgio in America after leaving college on the island and looked for employment in America. He recounted one day, shortly after arriving in America words from an American. The American said, “with your good looks you could be a movie star”. Sal responded that he knew nothing about acting. The American responded, “it doesn’t matter, because everything in America is make believe”

Sal successfully landed a job as a masonry specialist and completed almost 50 years with the Genco Masonry Company. He earned many awards for his outstanding skills as a masonry foreman. One of his major projects was The National Institute of Standards.

Sal also worked as a musician at the famous “Alpine restaurant”, in Arlington, VA. On the weekends he played the accordion for their customers accompanied by his friend, the great tenor. He worked other masonry jobs outside his job for customers that admired his masonry skills. His financial status improved quickly by working three jobs. Consequently, he paid off his first house in less than 10 years.

Sal enjoyed traveling with his wife Joan and their friends. They traveled to many continents and states within the US including, Italy, Brazil, Chili, Australia, Alaska, the Grand Canyon, and Hawaii. One of Sal’s favorite trips consisted of hiking up the Grand Canyon. Sal and his friends vehemently trained for that hike on the trails of Skyline Park.

Sal was a very intense and nostalgic person. His love of hiking continued from his childhood in Ischia to his final days in America. Sal was also very fond of cats. During his marriage Sal and Joan raised 12 cats together. He loved his cats and would carefully nurse them back to health during their illnesses.

In addition to his other talents, Sal was a great philosopher. We shall miss his profound phrases such as, “you don’t know until you know”, “it’s easier to split an atom than to change someone’s mind”, and “sooner or later we all show our dumbness.”

There are two types of people that reside on this earth, one that leaves a negative imprint and one that leaves a positive imprint. Sal left a positive imprint. We will always love you, Salvatore. Your imprint on the earth is eternal.

Sal was preceded in death by his first wife Penelope Dicostanzo and his daughter Antionetta Dicostanzo.