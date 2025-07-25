Donna Dean Todd, 78, of Chesapeake Beach passed away July 22, 2025. She was born June 1, 1947 in Washington, DC to James Clifford Sr. and Dorothy Edna (Follin) Todd. Donna grew up in Ft. Washington and graduated from Oxon Hill High School. She worked as a waitress at Denny’s and Golden Corral in Waldorf and later worked at Eckerd which later became Rite Aid and now Walgreens in Prince Frederick. Donna was a former member of the Capitol Heights Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the beach, collecting shark teeth, crafts, and playing BINGO.

Donna is survived by her children Denise DeStefano, Deborah DeStefano, Dale DeStefano, John Wayne Atkins, and Ricky Todd, Jr., sister Mary Ann Lyons and her husband Michael, and her companion Bobby Quade, several grandchildren, a great-grandchild with one on the way, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her twin sister Dorothy Louise Todd, brother James Clifford Todd, Jr., and nephew Loris Todd.

Visitation Wednesday, July 30, 2025

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

