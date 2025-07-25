Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Long Fall in Dameron

On Friday, July 25, 2025, at approximately 11:45 a.m., emergency medical services and firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Bay Drive in Dameron, for the reported injuries after a long fall.

911 callers reported 34-year-old female had fallen from the attic approximately 30 feet. Dispatchers placed a helicopter on standby incase needed.

Ridge VFD Chief 4 arrived on the scene to confirm the patient fell approximately 30 or more feet from the attic through the flooring/ceiling and landed on stairs on the first floor, and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 4 launched from Salisbury and landed nearby.

The patient was conscious alert and talking with flight medics being advised she had movement and feelings in her limbs, fingers, and toes.

Trooper 4 transported the patient to an area trauma center.