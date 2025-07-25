UPDATE: Multiple Children Injured, One Adult Flown with Serious Injuries After Multiple Crashes in Hollywood

UPDATE @ 7:30 P.M.: 7 patients were evaluated, with Incident Command reporting 4 pediatric patients involved.

One child was transported by ambulance to an area Children’s Center for precautionary reasons. A second child was transported by ambulance to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Two additional unknown aged patients were transported to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.

One adult male was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with critical injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the motor vehicle collisions.

Expect delays in the area for the next three or more hours.

Further updates will be provided at a later time when they are provided by police.



Life-threatening injuries being reported. Multiple lanes or the entire roadway will be closed but unknown which side, expect delays for both as units still operate with many units responding.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Helicopter Trooper 7 is launching to land nearby.

One patient trapped and unresponsive.

7/25/2025: On Friday, July 25, 2025, at approximately 6:28 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and South Sandgates Road/Clover Hill Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews responded to the area for the reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle in the median.

While responding to the scene, additional 911 callers reported a second collision had occurred, with at least four vehicles now involved and one subject having agonal breathing.

Firefighters have arrived on the scene to confirm a 4 vehicle collision, with all four vehicles in the median with entrapment and requested an upgraded assignment.

Additional medical services and firefighters have been dispatched to respond.

Expect extended delays for both Northbound and Southbound Three Notch Road. SLOW DOWN and watch for First Responders as they operate on the scene.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command is monitoring the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.