Two Flown to Trauma Center After Two Motorcycles Crash in Lusby

On Friday, July 25, 2025, at approximately 6:28 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Solomons Island Road (Route 4) and Dowell Road in Lusby, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving multiple motorcycles.

As First Responders were enroute to the scene, multiple 911 callers were advising multiple motorcycles were involved with one unresponsive.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two motorcycles involved and in the median with two patients suffering injuries, EMS requested a helicopter to land at the scene and transport both patients.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 responded and landed at the scene. Trooper 7 transported a 76 year-old male to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and reported the patient had confirmed loss of consciousness, the patient was conscious and alert prior to take-off.

Trooper 2 transported an unknown aged male patient to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate the collision for precautionary reasons.