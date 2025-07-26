67-Year-Old Struck and Killed by 16-Year-Old After He Fires Gun at The Teen Following Ongoing Dispute

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide in Beltsville late Thursday night. The decedent is 67-year-old Neville Robinson of Beltsville.

On July 24, 2025, at approximately 10:40 pm, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 11400 block of Rhode Island Avenue. The decedent was located outside in the roadway suffering what was initially believed to be gunshot wounds.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death, however, at this time, it does not appear the decedent was shot.

Once on scene, Homicide Unit detectives discovered the decedent had been struck by a vehicle outside of his home causing severe trauma. The driver of the striking vehicle is a 16-year-old male from Bowie who has been identified and located.

The preliminary investigation indicates the teenager and Robinson had been involved in an ongoing dispute. On Thursday night, the teenager went to Robinson’s home. The decedent came outside and fired a weapon at the teenager as the teen was driving away. The teenager was not injured.

Homicide Unit detectives are actively working to determine the entirety of the circumstances surrounding this incident and are in consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office. At this time, there are no charges against the driver.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0040720.