Maryland State Police Investigating La Plata Man Killed in Prince George’s County Crash

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred early Friday morning in Prince George’s County.

The victim is identified as Kenneth Bowie Jr., 46, of La Plata, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department personnel.

Shortly after 3:20 a.m. on July 25, 2025, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the ramp from southbound Interstate 95 to southbound Interstate 495 for a report of a crash. Troopers discovered a Lincoln MKZ engulfed in flames at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Lincoln traveled off the roadway, struck a guardrail and an abutment before crashing into a ravine. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to assist with road closures.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.