UPDATE: One in Custody, Two Dead and One Flown Out After Head-on Collision in La Plata, Investigation Ongoing

UPDATE @8:13 P.M.: One subject is in police custody after this subject denied medical attention and signed care refusal forms, two victims are sadly deceased, a third adult female patient is being flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are performing traffic reconstruction and further updates will be provided when they become available.

Roadway (Route 6) will be closed for the next 3+ hours.

7/26/2025: On Saturday, July 26, 2025, at approximately 7:12 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 9922 Charles Street in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment and one possibly deceased.

911 caller were reporting a vehicle that was swerving all over the roadway, before causing a head-on collision with the caller reporting multiple patients unconscious with one possibly deceased.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to confirm a two-vehicle head-on style collision and reported all three occupants trapped and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Sadly, two of the victims have been pronounced deceased on the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 is landing nearby to transport the third patient who was extricated from the vehicles wreckage around 7:42 p.m.

Flight medics were advised that the patient, an approximate 30-year-old female, was now conscious but only semi-alert with injuries to the head/upper-body, and had confirmed loss of consciousness in the collision.

A fourth patient signed care refusal forms on the scene. This fourth patient is currently detained on the scene by police.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and the roadway will be closed for 4+ hours. Expect extended delays and avoid the area.

Updates will be added when they are provided by police.