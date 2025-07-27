Mechanicsville Man Charged with Gun-Related Assault Outside Heavy Hitters Bar in Charlotte Hall

Kenneth James Dickerson, 41, of Mechanicsville, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault after what authorities describe as an armed confrontation outside a Charlotte Hall bar earlier this year, according to St. Mary’s County District Court records.

Court documents state that on May 15, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at a home in Mechanicsville. Deputy Donaldson reported speaking with an adult male victim who said he “had been involved in an argument outside the front door of Heavy Hitters located at 30125 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall” with Dickerson.

According to the victim’s statement, “during the argument, Defendant Dickerson unzipped his leather jacket, reached inside, and pulled out a black handgun, which he then pointed at [the victim’s] forehead.” The victim told deputies Dickerson “instructed [him] to leave the bar while still pointing the weapon at him.”

Deputy Donaldson also interviewed another adult male victim, who confirmed what he had witnessed while outside during the altercation. That witness stated he “saw Defendant Dickerson draw a black handgun from his jacket and point it at [the first victim] before turning the weapon toward him.”

The initial reporting victim identified Dickerson by name, stating that he “personally knew the individual” and provided the deputy with Dickerson’s Facebook account. Deputy Donaldson wrote that he was “shown a photo from the Facebook page by [the victim], who confirmed the identity of the suspect.” That photo, according to court records, was “cross-verified using the defendant’s MVA photo.”

Deputy Donaldson wrote in his charging application that he “attempted to make contact with the defendant several times, by going to the defendant’s house multiple times and attempting to contact him via telephone.” He stated that he “also attempted to contact the defendant by telephone leaving a message for him to contact me, all met with negative results.”

On July 6, 2025, Cpl. Blaine Gaskill of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office filed a formal statement of charges, alleging that Dickerson “did assault [the first victim] in the second degree” and “did assault [the second victim] in the second degree,” while also committing “first-degree assault” against both individuals. The charges were approved by a judicial officer, who signed off on an arrest warrant that same day.

The warrant was served on July 14, 2025, and Dickerson was taken into custody. He was initially held without bond, according to court records, but the following day Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser released him on his own recognizance after a bail review hearing.

Dickerson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 21, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.