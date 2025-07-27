Police Investigating Serious Crash in Chesapeake Beach, One Woman Flown to Trauma Center

On Sunday, July 27, 2025, at approximately 11:40 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Ponds Wood Drive and Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision and confirmed one patient still in one vehicle.

Firefighters from Huntingtown freed the 24-year-old female in under 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land at the scene.

Trooper 7 transported the adult female to an area trauma center with the patient reporting loss of feeling in the lower extremities.

A second patient was evaluated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the motor vehicle collision. The roadway will be closed for an extended period of time for reconstruction.