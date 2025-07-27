Plans Unveiled for Home Depot in St. Mary’s County – Residents Invited to Weigh In

A new Home Depot could soon be coming to California, Maryland, as plans for a major retail store move forward in St. Mary’s County. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 28, 2025, to review the Concept Site Plan (CSP25-0047) for the project, which proposes a 136,750-square-foot Home Depot store and outdoor garden center on 13.3 acres at 44766 Oak Crest Road, just off Route 235.

The site, currently vacant and partially graded, lies within the Lexington Park Development District and is zoned Industrial with a Planned Unit Development overlay. The proposal envisions a full-service Home Depot featuring both indoor retail space and a garden center, along with landscaping and open space that exceed county minimums. According to county staff, the project is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and would bring a significant new retail option to the community.

The development triggers the county’s Adequate Public Facilities review, which found that the store will generate more than 3,300 average daily vehicle trips, including 143 during the evening peak hour. Because the project exceeds traffic thresholds, the developer must contribute $90,000 toward road improvements and complete any state or county-required work before the store can open. Plans call for an additional lane on northbound/westbound Three Notch Road, which will connect to previous improvements constructed for nearby developments.

Environmental planning is also a major part of the proposal. Home Depot’s engineers designed a stormwater management system that includes micro-bioretention areas and submerged gravel wetlands, which will treat runoff from the store’s parking lots and roofs. The system is expected to provide more water quality treatment than the county requires, helping protect Mill Creek, where the property drains. No wetlands or forest conservation areas will be disturbed during construction.

Architecturally, the store will look familiar to shoppers, but with some adjustments to meet local design objectives. The building will use muted beige and bronze tones with the iconic “Homer Bucket Orange” reserved for signage accents. Rooftop equipment will be screened from view, and canopies will define the main and garden entrances. The plan aims to break up long wall sections and include pedestrian-friendly features like sidewalks and marked crosswalks.

One of the biggest topics of discussion is parking. County rules would normally require 668 spaces for a store this size, but Home Depot has formally requested a parking adjustment. The proposal includes 451 customer spaces, plus 41 additional stalls for trailers, sheds, and rental equipment. In a letter to county planners, attorney Christopher Longmore argued that Home Depot’s experience operating stores across the U.S. and Canada shows fewer spaces are needed. Reducing the parking will allow for more green space and avoid what the letter called a “sea of asphalt.”

At least one neighbor has voiced concerns. Jimmy Hayden, who owns land bordering the site, wrote to the county questioning the parking reduction and raising worries about traffic congestion at the busy Oak Crest Road and Wildewood intersection. He also asked for clarification about a planned “variable height retaining wall” along his property line.

County planning staff reviewed the plans in a 41-page report and found that the proposal meets all zoning and design requirements, is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, and can be served by adequate public facilities. Staff recommended approval with one condition: all road improvements must be complete before Home Depot can receive a Certificate of Occupancy.

The Planning Commission will take public testimony on July 28 and then vote on whether to approve the Concept Site Plan. Residents can attend the hearing in person or submit written comments to the Department of Land Use and Growth Management ahead of the meeting.

