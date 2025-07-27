VIDEO: Suspect Injured After Crash Following Wrong-Way Pursuit Involving NAS Patuxent River Naval Police

On Sunday afternoon, July 27, 2025, police officers with the U.S. Navy Police from Naval Air Station Patuxent River pursued a suspect driving a Ford Crown Victoria through the California and Hollywood areas of St. Mary’s County for reasons not yet known.

The pursuit escalated when the suspect began traveling Southbound in the Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road near First Colony Boulevard, prompting assistance from the Maryland State Police and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Navy Police from Patuxent River brought the chase to an end when they struck the suspect’s vehicle near Three Notch Road and Airport View Drive in Hollywood, resulting in two cruisers sustaining damage.

Firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the scene around 5:03 p.m., due to the suspect sustaining injuries from the crash. The individual was transported to an area hospital with injuries reported as non-life-threatening.

Authorities say the roadway is now fully open. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

