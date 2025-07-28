State Police Investigating Death of Inmate at Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup

July 27, 2025 (JESSUP, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup.

The inmate is identified as Brian Bell, 42. Bell was declared deceased by hospital personnel yesterday after being transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified pending further investigation.

Yesterday at 6:15 p.m., the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) about an inmate death. The preliminary investigation indicates Bell, along with another inmate, were inside their cell when a corrections officer observed blood on both of them. Both inmates were transported to area hospitals. Bell was transported to Shock Trauma and his cellmate was transported to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Maryland State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit responded to the scene. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence.

Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office in Howard County for review. The investigation is active and ongoing.