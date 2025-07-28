One Flown to Trauma Center After T-Bone Style Collision in Mechanicsville

July 28, 2025

On Monday, July 28, 2025, at approximately  12:17 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle T-bone style collision with two for evaluation.

Emergency medical services consulted for a possibly flyout, and a short time later, requested a helicopter to transport an adult male who was conscious alert and breathing.

U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 landed at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash report/investigation.


