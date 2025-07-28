Three 15-Year-Olds Charged After Police Recover Stolen Kia

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 6:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Hamilton Place in Waldorf, for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

A check of the car’s tags revealed that the vehicle, a KIA Sportage, had been reported stolen from Waldorf.

Officers established surveillance and observed three males entering the vehicle. As the officers approached, the males fled on foot; however, two of them were apprehended.

Both males, ages 15, were charged on a juvenile offense report. The third individual, a juvenile, was identified, and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer McCourt at 301-609-3282 ext. 0741.