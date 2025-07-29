Maryland State Police Investigating Death in Lexington Park and Seeking Subject Wanted for Questioning

On Monday, July 28, 2025, at approximately 5:50 p.m., police responded to the 20000 block of Tri-Community Way, for the reported check the welfare.

A 911 caller reported that they had been unable to contact the elderly homeowner for approximately two weeks. Concerned for their well-being, the caller went to the residence to check on them.

Upon arrival, the caller stated that a “homeless individual slightly cracked the door of the home, with the caller reporting a horrible odor coming from inside the residence.”

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene and upon arrival, Troopers also noted a very strong odor coming from the residence. Upon entering through a window, a deceased subject and a malnourished dog were located inside.

The death is actively being investigated with police remaining on the scene overnight.

Further updates will be provided at a later time. Animal Control was contacted to respond to the scene, however, the dog jumped out of a window and ran away from the scene.

The subject who answered the door is known to police and is currently wanted by Maryland State Police for questioning. The subject is a 44-year-old white male with a beard, approximately 6 foot tall, weighing 162 pounds last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and jeans, leaving on foot in the area of the trailer park across from Great Mills High School around 6:00 p.m. If seen, call 911.