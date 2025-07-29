Lexington Park Man Faces Multiple Assault Charges After Domestic Disturbance

Carlos Alberto Mata, 29, of Lexington Park, has been charged with multiple counts of assault following an alleged domestic incident that left one man with multiple injuries, according to court records.

The District Court for St. Mary’s County records show that deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on July 26, 2025, to North Essex Drive in Lexington Park for a report of a domestic assault.

Deputy Bianca Melton reported that when she arrived, she “observed two males walking in the area with a neighbor pointing at them.” She made contact with the men and “observed an adult male victim with blood all over his shirt and arms.” According to the probable cause statement, the male victim “had a laceration to his left lower eyelid, right inner wrist, and right inner bicep.”

A nine-year-old female witness was on the scene “translating for her family, as everyone was Spanish-speaking,” the court documents state.

Through the witness’s translation, the adult male victim stated “that he was stabbed by defendant Carlos Mata using a pair of cuticle trimmers.” The court record notes that Mata “is the injured man’s brother-in-law.”

According to the injured man’s statement, Mata “assaulted an adult female victim by shoving her.” The documents allege that the injured man “saw the defendant making stabbing motion towards the female victim’s stomach, at which point he intervened in her defense.”

Deputies took Mata into custody. He was advised of his rights, and, according to the probable cause statement, “he agreed to speak with officers.” Mata admitted, “he remembers an argument with his wife, the female victim, where he pushed her.” He also said that the male victim “then began assaulting the defendant.”

In his statement to police, Mata denied stabbing the man, stating that “he did not push [him] into anything that would cause him to bleed and does not know how he became bloody.”

Court records confirm Mata’s identity was verified “by his Maryland MVA photograph.” He was “placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center,” according to the documents.

Mata is facing one count of first-degree assault, a felony, and two counts of second-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

Mata was initially held without bond after his arrest but was later released on his own recognizance following a bail review hearing on July 28, 2025, before Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 28, 2025, in St. Mary’s District Court.