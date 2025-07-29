Lexington Park Man Arrested and Released on Own Recognizance After Woman Reports Strangulation

Alan E. Vogel, 59, of Lexington Park, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault following a reported domestic violence incident that occurred on July 27, 2025, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Deputy Julian Grant of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an EMS check at an apartment on Pegg Road in Lexington Park. When the deputy arrived, he knocked on the door and was met by Vogel, who, according to the report, had glassy red eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol. Vogel told the deputy, “she’s fine,” referring to the woman inside the apartment.

Once inside, the deputy noted items scattered across the kitchen, living room, and bedroom. An adult female victim was found lying on the couch, appearing confused about the officers’ presence. Medical staff from the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad assessed her and were told her throat hurt because Vogel had strangled her. She reported having difficulty swallowing and a metallic taste in her mouth but could not say whether she had lost consciousness.

The victim stated that Vogel suffers from nightmares and “wakes up in the middle of the night and starts ‘beating her ass,’” leading her to feel safer sleeping on the couch. She said they had both been drinking but alleged Vogel consumed a large amount, which she claimed made him act violently.

According to the charging documents, Vogel admitted that around 6:00 a.m. that morning, the victim called him a “pedophile,” and he said she began “going ballistic,” punching and scratching him. Vogel stated he stood up from his walker, leaned over her while she was lying on the couch, and placed his hands around her throat “until the victim became unconscious.” Vogel also said that when she began bleeding from the mouth, he called 911.

The woman was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further treatment of throat injuries consistent with strangulation.

Vogel was initially held without bond following his arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. At a bail review hearing on July 28, 2025, he was released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 28, 2025, in St. Mary’s District Court.

