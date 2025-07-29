Great Mills Woman Held Without Bond After Firearm-Involved Domestic Assault in St. Mary’s County

Damisha Inez Corben, 33, of Great Mills, was arrested on July 27, 2025, after an alleged domestic assault involving a firearm, according to court documents from the St. Mary’s County District Court.

Corben faces two counts of first-degree assault, a felony, and one count of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident that occurred Sunday morning at a residence on Greens Crossing Court in Great Mills.

According to documents filed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the home shortly before 9 a.m. after receiving a report of a domestic assault involving a gun. Upon entering the residence, officers found Corben and an adult female victim engaged in a heated argument.

Corben told deputies she returned to the home around 8 a.m. and found the victim in bed with a man, which upset her. She admitted to shaking the victim awake, and when the victim allegedly struck her, Corben said she punched the victim and later choked her during the altercation.

The victim provided a different account, telling deputies she awoke to Corben assaulting her in bed. She reported that the two ended up on the ground, where Corben allegedly pulled out a pistol and stated, “I’ma kill this b***,”* before striking her in the eye with the barrel of the gun. Deputies noted visible injuries, including red marks around the victim’s throat and a laceration to her eyebrow.

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm pistol was recovered from under a bathroom sink, where deputies said Corben had placed it.

Court records state that Corben admitted to choking the victim but denied using the firearm to cause the injuries, claiming the victim’s eye injury came from being punched.

Corben is being held without bond following a bail review hearing on July 28, 2025, before Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 21, 2025.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.