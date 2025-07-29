Lexington Park Man Confesses to Stealing Over $1,100 Worth of Items from Harbor Freight in St. Mary’s County

Trenton Deonn Barnett, 35, of Lexington Park, has been charged with two misdemeanor theft offenses after a series of alleged shoplifting incidents at a Harbor Freight Tools store in California, Maryland, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

Records show that Barnett faces charges of theft: $100 to under $1,500 and theft scheme: $100 to under $1,500. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incidents after a store manager reported items missing in early June 2025.

According to the charging documents, Deputy Ian Flaherty responded to Harbor Freight Tools on June 4, 2025, for “the report of a theft.” Upon arrival, he “contacted the manager of the store, who identified Barnett as the suspect using state motor vehicle records.

The manager told law enforcement that “the defendant/suspect Trenton Deonn Barnett… came into the store on 6/2/2025 and stole two items.” He further reported that Barnett “then came in the next day and stole another item.”

Deputy Flaherty reviewed surveillance footage, which allegedly showed Barnett entering the store on June 4, 2025, and taking “a Viking jump box valued at $129.99 and a Predator generator valued at $799.99.” Court records state that Barnett “walked out of the store not paying for the items and passed all the points of sale.”

The following day, June 3, 2025, the surveillance video allegedly showed Barnett returning “with one of the items he stole the previous day and acted like he was going to exchange the item but instead distracted the employees of the building,” according to the probable cause statement.

The charging documents list three stolen items:

Viking jump box priced at $129.99

Predator generator priced at $799.99

A second Viking jump box priced at $229.99

On July 26, 2025, Barnett was located at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for an interview. Deputy Flaherty wrote that he advised Barnett of his Miranda rights, “which he understood and wished to speak with me.” Flaherty stated that when shown “pictures and video surveillance footage,” Barnett “agreed that it was him.”

When asked why he committed the thefts, Barnett reportedly told the deputy “he was probably under the influence of crack cocaine.”

Barnett was arrested and taken before a court commissioner, who found probable cause for the charges. He was later released on an unsecured personal bond of $8,000 on July 27, 2025.

A trial date is scheduled for September 2, 2025 in St. Mary’s District Court.

