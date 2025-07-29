First Responders Find Missing Elderly Woman Deceased in Cobb Island

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 8:42 a.m., police responded to the 11000 block of Neale Sound Drive in Cobb Island, for the reported missing person.

Police quickly responded and began a search area while gathering additional information from family members.

The caregiver reported the door to the residence was found open with the 75-year-old female missing. Police were advised she has Alzheimer’s and was last seen around 9:00 p.m., on Monday, July 28th.

While searching the area along with neighbors and citizens, the victim was located deceased in the water under 250 feet away from the residence around 9:00 a.m.

Firefighters and dive teams from Charles County, St. Mary’s County and King George, Virginia responded to assist and removed the victim from the water. The Department of Natural Resources and USCG was notified, however, they did not respond.

Emergency medical services remained on the scene to evaluate the victims family member due to a possible panic attack/medical emergency.

Police continue to investigate this tragic incident and updates will be provided if there is any further information released.