Maryland Casinos Generate $160.7 Million in Gaming Revenue During June

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $160,668,545 in revenue from slot machines and table games during June 2025. The statewide total was down $2,245,887 (-1.4%) compared to June 2024.

Casino gaming contributions to the state during June 2025 totaled $68,544,763, a decrease of $1,297,932 (-1.9%) compared to June 2024. The June 2025 contributions included $49,415,816 to the Education Trust Fund, a decrease of $954,027 (-1.9%) compared to June 2024.

Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The gaming revenue totals for June 2025 were as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,272 slot machines, 208 table games)

$67,166,662 in June 2025, a decrease of $984,830 (-1.4%) from June 2024

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,826 slot machines, 179 table games)

$58,956,143 in June 2025, a decrease of $1,442,896 (-2.4%) from June 2024

Horseshoe Casino (1,359 slot machines, 115 table games)

$14,223,686 in June 2025, an increase of $110,970 (0.8%) from June 2024

Ocean Downs Casino (891 slot machines, 19 table games)

$8,484,525 in June 2025, an increase of $348,663 (4.3%) from June 2024

Hollywood Casino (734 slot machines, 23 table games)

$7,243,207 in June 2025, a decrease of $279,795 (-3.7%) from June 2024

Rocky Gap Casino (642 slot machines, 12 table games)

$4,594,322 in June 2025, an increase of $2,000 (0.04%) from June 2024

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online (CLICK HERE).

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.