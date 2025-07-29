Prince George’s Truck Driver Scores $50,000 Pick 5 Win

He’s a frequent player, a Clinton resident told the Lottery July 28, so whenever he takes a break from making his deliveries to pick up food, he looks for a lottery sign. After one such recent stop, he had no idea that the lunch dish he brought back to his truck came with a side of lottery luck – $50,000 worth.

“The place is on my route,” the Prince George’s County truck driver said of the Royal Farms where he bought the winning ticket. “I’ve stopped there before for a sandwich and drink, and my tickets.” A fan of the daily games, he bought Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 tickets on July 26.

“I had a feeling about my birthday so I played those numbers on my Pick 3 and then used Quick Pick for the others. The Pick 3 ticket was supposed to be the lucky one. That’s the one I felt best about.”

The driver was disappointed on the morning of July 27, however, when his lottery app made clear his Pick 3 gut feeling didn’t pan out. His spirits rose significantly moments later, though.

“The Pick 4 tickets weren’t winners, but I saw match after match on Pick 5. All I saw were matches!”

At first, the driver didn’t believe what he was seeing.

“I called in my wife to check my ticket on her app. She did and then looked at me in shock.”

The Clinton couple plans to remove a few troublesome bills from their lives and maybe add a new car with their $50,000 prize. No word yet on what the management at the Royal Farms store at 1558 Annapolis Road in Odenton will do with the $500 bonus the shop receives for selling the winning ticket.