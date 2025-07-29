1-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Near Drowning Incident in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, July 29, at approximately 2:05 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 21000 block of Williams Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported child not breathing with CPR in progress.

911 callers reported a 1-year-old female was not breathing with CPR in progress.

Firefighters from Bay District quickly responded with Engine 32, Brush 3 and Chief 3, along with police who arrived in under 2 minutes from dispatch to find the child conscious and breathing.

Preliminary investigation revealed the child nearly drowned for an unknown amount of time, with initial reports of the child’s lips turning blue with their eyes rolling back. CPR was performed for a short amount of time before the child regained consciousness and began breathing again.

Maryland State Police Aviation was requested to land nearby to transport the patient for precautionary reasons.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the child and an accompanying family member to the Washington D.C. Children’s National Hospital. The child was conscious alert and breathing during take-off.

Police responded to the residence and is investigating the incident.

