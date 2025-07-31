Twenty-Four of 25 Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks in St. Mary’s County

On Wednesday, July 29, 2025, at around 3 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of covert alcohol compliance checks at licensed establishments throughout the county.

The operation involved the use of an 18-year-old Confidential Informant (CI) from the Sheriff’s Office. The CI, dressed in jeans and a shirt, was directed to enter restaurants and attempt to order an alcoholic beverage to test each business’s compliance with state alcohol laws.

The CI was accompanied by Corporal Jaime Davis and Sergeant Robert Merritt of the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division. Both deputies were dressed in civilian attire and observed all transactions.

A total of 25 businesses were visited during the compliance operation. Of those, 24 successfully passed by requesting identification and refusing to serve the underage CI. One business failed to request identification and served an alcoholic beverage to the underage individual. The following establishments were visited:

1. Antoinette’s Garden: 22694 Washington Street, Leonardtown

2. Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar: 45480 Miramar Way, California (Failed compliance)

3. Asahi Japanese Steak House: 22576 MacArthur Boulevard, #302, California

4. Blue Wind Gourmet: 22803 Gunston Drive, Lexington Park

5. Bradford’s Neighborhood Market: 23860 Hollywood Road, Hollywood

6. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: 45315 Abell House Lane, California

7. Il Piccolo Morso: 22845 Washington Street, Leonardtown

8. Ledo Pizza: 25460 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown

9. Longhorn Steakhouse: 23054 Three Notch Road, California

10. Mac’s Tap & Table: 25470 Point Lookout Road, Unit C, Leonardtown

11. Nicolletti’s Pizza & Sub Shoppe: 22741 Three Notch Road, California

12. Noli’s: 26005 Point Lookout Road, Suite A, Leonardtown

13. Okada Japanese Restaurant: 23415 Three Notch Road, California

14. Olde Town Pub: 22785 Washington Street, Leonardtown

15. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant: 45265 Abell House Lane, California

16. Outback Steakhouse: 23415 Three Notch Road, California

17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews: 45305 Abell House Lane, California

18. Salsas Mexican Café: 25470 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown

19. Social Coffeehouse & Speakeasy: 41658 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown

20. Sweetbay Restaurant and Bar: 22680 Washington Street, Leonardtown

21. Texas Roadhouse: 45255 Abell House Lane, California

22. The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar: 44940 St. Andrews Church Road, California

23. The Front Porch: 22770 Washington Street, Leonardtown

24. The Greene Turtle Bar & Grille: 23415 Three Notch Rd., California

25. The Rex: 22695 Washington Street, Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of the community by enforcing state laws regarding the sale of alcohol to underage individuals. Businesses are reminded of their responsibility to verify identification before completing alcohol sales.