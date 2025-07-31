Prince Frederick Man Arrested in Connection to Two Armed Robberies in Calvert County

On July 25, 2025, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Verizon Wireless store in Dunkirk for a reported robbery.

The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Alexander Gray of Prince Frederick, stole an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and left a threatening note on a napkin indicating he had a gun. Gray then fled the store on foot.

On July 27th, 2025, Gray committed a second robbery at the Dash-In convenience store in Owings.

During this incident, he again threatened the store clerk with a gun before fleeing the scene in a small white SUV with stolen cash.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau quickly connected the two cases and initiated surveillance on Gray.

On July 30th, 2025, investigators conducted a coordinated takedown operation in the Walmart parking lot in Bowie, taking Gray into custody without incident.

Gray is currently being held at the Calvert County Detention Center on multiple charges related to both robberies.

The Sheriff’s Office commends the swift actions of the deputies and investigators whose collaborative efforts led to the apprehension of this suspect and the prevention of further criminal acts.