Police Seeking Possible Victims After 25-Year-Old Man Giving Swim Lessons Sexually Assaults Two Children

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit (CVAA) charged a man with sexually assaulting two children whom he was teaching to swim. The suspect is 25-year-old Tyler Wang’Ombe-Gichuru of Silver Spring.

On July 22, 2025, a relative of the two victims contacted the Prince George’s County Police Department to report the suspect sexually assaulted the two children, both under the age of 10, during a swim lesson.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victims’ family hired the suspect to provide the private swim lessons. The sexual assaults occurred at a community center in Upper Marlboro on July 22, 2025.

The suspect is not an employee of the community center.

Wang’Ombe-Gichuru remains in of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status with the following charges.

RAPE 2-W/O CONSENT CHILD<13 (Two felony counts)

RAPE 2ND – CHILD UNDER 14 (Two felony counts)

SEX OFF 3RD-CHILD <14 (Two felony counts)

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE (Two misdemeanor counts)

SEX OFF 4TH DEG-SEX CONTACT (Two misdemeanor counts)

During this investigation, CVAA detectives learned the suspect first met the victims’ family at a trampoline park in Laurel where the suspect works. This remains an active investigation.

CVAA detectives would like to speak to anyone with information on this suspect or who believes they may have been victimized by him in Prince George’s County. You may reach a CVAA detective by calling 301-772-4930.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0040196.