119 JCPenney Stores Sold in $947 Million Deal, Waldorf Location Included, St. Mary’s Spared

July 31, 2025

A total of 119 stores across the country are being sold to an affiliate of Onyx Partners Ltd., a Boston-based private equity firm, as confirmed by Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust in the $947 million deal. Due to the various conditions to closing, the Trust cannot make any assurances that the disposition of the Properties is certain.

The St. Charles Towne Center location in Waldorf is just one of two JCPenney stores in Maryland included in a $947 million national property sale. The St. Mary’s County location remains under the same ownership and is not affected.

JCPenney Kids Zone – Despite the ownership transition, our community and families can still take advantage of the in-store event, JCPenney Kids Zone, which is set a FREE monthly craft program to give children a chance to make themed projects while parents shop. The next Kids Zone event is scheduled for Saturday, August 9th, 2025, including the Waldorf location. The event is set for 11 a.m., to 12:00 p.m., while supplies last.


July 25th, Release: Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (the “Trust”) announced today that on July 23, 2025 it entered into an amendment that made its Purchase and Sale Agreement with an affiliate of Onyx Partners, Ltd. of Boston, MA (the “Buyer”) binding (the “Agreement”) for the sale of a portfolio consisting of the Trust’s 119 properties (the “Properties”).

The aggregate purchase price for the Properties is $947 million in an all-cash transaction, subject to customary closing adjustments and prorations. This transaction is the culmination of an extensive marketing process run by Newmark.  The Properties are subject to a long-term triple-net master lease with Penney Intermediate Holdings LLC or affiliates thereof. The Buyer has now completed its due diligence, and its deposit under the Agreement is non-refundable.

The transaction is scheduled to close on or before September 8, 2025, subject to customary real estate closing conditions. The Trust intends to distribute the net proceeds to Certificateholders in accordance with the terms of the Trust Agreement following the consummation of the sale.

The Agreement provides certain limited termination rights on a property-by-property basis in connection with purchase rights in favor of ground lessors or purchase rights pursuant to reciprocal easement agreements, certain title defects, casualty events, or condemnation proceedings.

Due to the various conditions to closing, the Trust cannot make any assurances that the disposition of the Properties is certain.


Full List of Stores Included in the Deal Below:

