119 JCPenney Stores Sold in $947 Million Deal, Waldorf Location Included, St. Mary’s Spared

A total of 119 stores across the country are being sold to an affiliate of Onyx Partners Ltd., a Boston-based private equity firm, as confirmed by Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust in the $947 million deal. Due to the various conditions to closing, the Trust cannot make any assurances that the disposition of the Properties is certain.
The St. Charles Towne Center location in Waldorf is just one of two JCPenney stores in Maryland included in a $947 million national property sale. The St. Mary’s County location remains under the same ownership and is not affected.
JCPenney Kids Zone – Despite the ownership transition, our community and families can still take advantage of the in-store event, JCPenney Kids Zone, which is set a FREE monthly craft program to give children a chance to make themed projects while parents shop. The next Kids Zone event is scheduled for Saturday, August 9th, 2025, including the Waldorf location. The event is set for 11 a.m., to 12:00 p.m., while supplies last.
July 25th, Release: Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (the “Trust”) announced today that on July 23, 2025 it entered into an amendment that made its Purchase and Sale Agreement with an affiliate of Onyx Partners, Ltd. of Boston, MA (the “Buyer”) binding (the “Agreement”) for the sale of a portfolio consisting of the Trust’s 119 properties (the “Properties”).
The aggregate purchase price for the Properties is $947 million in an all-cash transaction, subject to customary closing adjustments and prorations. This transaction is the culmination of an extensive marketing process run by Newmark. The Properties are subject to a long-term triple-net master lease with Penney Intermediate Holdings LLC or affiliates thereof. The Buyer has now completed its due diligence, and its deposit under the Agreement is non-refundable.
The transaction is scheduled to close on or before September 8, 2025, subject to customary real estate closing conditions. The Trust intends to distribute the net proceeds to Certificateholders in accordance with the terms of the Trust Agreement following the consummation of the sale.
The Agreement provides certain limited termination rights on a property-by-property basis in connection with purchase rights in favor of ground lessors or purchase rights pursuant to reciprocal easement agreements, certain title defects, casualty events, or condemnation proceedings.
Full List of Stores Included in the Deal Below:
|The Mall at Turtle Creek
|3000 E Highland Dr Ste 516
|Jonesboro
|AR
|Shackleford Crossing
|2600 S Shackleford Rd
|Little Rock
|AR
|Arrowhead Towne Center
|7750 W Arrowhead Towne Center
|Glendale
|AZ
|Superstition Springs Mall
|6525 E Southern Ave
|Mesa
|AZ
|Yuma Palms Regional Center
|1375 S Yuma Palms Pkwy
|Yuma
|AZ
|Palm Valley Cornerstone
|13333 W Mcdowell Rd
|Goodyear
|AZ
|Solano Town Center
|1330 Travis Blvd
|Fairfield
|CA
|Westfield Plaza Bonita
|3040 Plaza Bonita Rd
|National City
|CA
|Glendale Galleria
|1169 Glendale Galleria
|Glendale
|CA
|Huntington Park CBD
|6420 S Pacific Blvd
|Huntington Park
|CA
|Westfield Santa Anita
|400 S Baldwin Ave
|Arcadia
|CA
|Plaza at West Covina
|1203 Plaza Dr
|West Covina
|CA
|Galleria at Tyler
|3605 Galleria At Tyler
|Riverside
|CA
|Westfield Palm Desert
|72900 Hwy 111
|Palm Desert
|CA
|Westfield North County
|290 E Via Rancho Pkwy
|Escondido
|CA
|The Shops at Montebello
|1600 Town Center Dr
|Montebello
|CA
|Valley Plaza
|2501 Ming Ave
|Bakersfield
|CA
|Antelope Valley Mall
|1131 W Rancho Vista Blvd
|Palmdale
|CA
|Arden Fair Mall
|1695 Arden Way
|Sacramento
|CA
|Brea Mall
|400 Brea Mall
|Brea
|CA
|Pacific View Mall
|377 S Mills Rd
|Ventura
|CA
|Northridge Fashion Center
|9301 Tampa Ave
|Northridge
|CA
|Imperial Valley Mall
|3351 S Dogwood
|El Centro
|CA
|Victoria Gardens
|12399 S Mainstreet
|Rancho Cucamonga
|CA
|The Orchard at Slatten Ranch
|4951 Slatten Ranch Rd
|Antioch
|CA
|Town Center at Aurora
|14200 E Alameda Ave
|Aurora
|CO
|First & Main Town Center
|3650 New Center Pt
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|The Shoppes at Buckland Hills
|344 V Buckland Hls Dr Ste 7000
|Manchester
|CT
|Westfarms Mall
|300 Westfarms Mall
|Farmington
|CT
|Danbury Fair
|7 Backus Ave
|Danbury
|CT
|Westfield Brandon
|331 Brandon Town Center Mall
|Brandon
|FL
|Westfield Countryside
|27001 US Hwy 19 N
|Clearwater
|FL
|Westfield Broward
|8000 W Broward Blvd Ste 900
|Plantation
|FL
|Pembroke Lakes Mall
|11401 Pines Blvd
|Pembroke Pines
|FL
|The Mall at Wellington Green
|10308 W Forest Hill Blvd
|Wellington
|FL
|Pier Park
|206 Bluefish Dr
|Panama City Beach
|FL
|South Point S/C
|1380 Hwy 20 W
|Mcdonough
|GA
|Coral Ridge Mall
|1471 Coral Ridge Ave
|Coralville
|IA
|Boise Towne Square
|300 N Milwaukee St
|Boise
|ID
|Orland Square
|3 Orland Sq Dr
|Orland Park
|IL
|North Riverside Park Mall
|7507 W Cermak Rd
|North Riverside
|IL
|Hawthorn S/C
|Rt 60 & Hwy 21
|Vernon Hills
|IL
|Oakridge Court
|800 S Randall Rd
|Algonquin
|IL
|Mokena Marketplace
|11325 W Lincoln Hwy
|Mokena
|IL
|Hamilton Town Center
|13900 Hoard Dr
|Noblesville
|IN
|Oak Park Mall
|11801 W 95Th St
|Overland Park
|KS
|Florence Mall
|6000 Florence Mall
|Florence
|KY
|Ashland Town Center
|500 Winchester Ave
|Ashland
|KY
|Mall of Louisiana
|6201 Bluebonnet Blvd
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|Northshore Mall
|Rt 114 & 128
|Peabody
|MA
|White Marsh Mall
|8200 Perry Hall Blvd
|Baltimore
|MD
|St Charles Towne Center
|11130 Mall Cir
|Waldorf
|MD
|Oakland Mall
|700 W 14 Mile Rd
|Troy
|MI
|Lakeside Mall
|14300 Lakeside Cir
|Sterling Hts
|MI
|Twelve Oaks Mall
|27150 Novi Rd
|Novi
|MI
|Grand Traverse Mall
|3300 S Airport Rd W
|Traverse City
|MI
|Rivertown Crossings
|3774 Rivertown Prkwy Sw
|Grandville
|MI
|Waterside Marketplace
|50753 Waterside Dr
|Chesterfield Townshp
|MI
|Rosedale S/C
|1700 W County Rd B-2
|Roseville
|MN
|Mid Rivers Mall
|4 Mid Rivers Mall
|St Peters
|MO
|The Plaza at Shoal Creek
|8100 N Flintlock Rd
|Kansas City
|MO
|Southaven Towne Center
|6620 Towne Center Loop Ste E
|Southaven
|MS
|The Streets at Southpoint
|6910 Fayetteville Rd Ste 600
|Durham
|NC
|The Mall at Rockingham Park
|81 Rockingham Park Blvd
|Salem
|NH
|Rockaway Townsquare
|305 Mount Hope Ave
|Rockaway
|NJ
|Woodbridge Center
|428 Woodbridge Ctr Dr
|Woodbridge
|NJ
|Newport Centre
|10 Mall Dr W
|Jersey City
|NJ
|Freehold Raceway Mall
|3710 Hwy 9
|Freehold
|NJ
|Coronado Center
|6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 600
|Albuquerque
|NM
|Cottonwood Mall
|10000 Coors Bypass Nw
|Albuquerque
|NM
|Meadowood Mall
|5200 Meadowood Mall Cir
|Reno
|NV
|Meadows Mall
|4400 Meadows Lane
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Galleria at Sunset
|1312 W Sunset Rd
|Henderson
|NV
|Gateway Shopping Center I & II
|360 Gateway Dr
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Staten Island Mall
|140 Marsh Ave
|Staten Island
|NY
|The Mall at Bay Plaza
|100 Baychester Ave
|Bronx
|NY
|SouthPark Center
|17177 Royalton Rd
|Strongsville
|OH
|The Mall at Tuttle Crossing
|5083 Tuttle Crossing Blvd
|Dublin
|OH
|Polaris Fashion Place
|1450 Polaris Pkwy
|Columbus
|OH
|The Shops at Fallen Timbers
|3100 Main St Ste 1000
|Maumee
|OH
|Stone Creek Towne Center
|3675 Stone Creek Blvd
|Colerain Township
|OH
|Center at Owasso
|9056 N 121St East Ave
|Owasso
|OK
|Penn Square Mall
|1901 NW Expwy Ste 1200
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Shops at Moore
|2400 S Service Rd
|Moore
|OK
|Clackamas Town Center
|12300 SE 82Nd Ave
|Portland (Happy Valley)
|OR
|Westmoreland Mall
|5256 Route 30
|Greensburg
|PA
|The Mall at Robinson T/C
|2000 Robinson Town Ctr
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|High Pointe Commons
|4680 High Pointe Blvd
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Mayaguez Mall
|975 Av. Eugenio Maria De Hostos, Ste 320
|Mayaguez
|PR
|Plaza Centro
|200 Avenida Rafael Cordero, Ste 111
|Caguas
|PR
|Wolfchase Galleria
|2756 N Germantown Pkwy
|Memphis
|TN
|Stones River Mall
|1720 Old Fort Pkwy
|Murfreesboro
|TN
|Mall Del Norte
|5300 San Dario
|Laredo
|TX
|Golden Triangle Mall
|2201 S Interstate 35 E Ste D
|Denton
|TX
|Midland Park Mall
|4511 N Midkiff Rd
|Midland
|TX
|Killeen Mall
|2100 S W S Young Dr Ste 2000
|Killeen
|TX
|Valle Vista Mall
|2006 S Expy 83
|Harlingen
|TX
|Post Oak Mall
|1500 Harvey Rd
|College Station
|TX
|New Braunfels T/C at Creekside
|215 Creekside Way
|New Braunfels
|TX
|The Parks at Arlington
|3851 S Cooper St
|Arlington
|TX
|Lakeline Mall
|11200 Lakeline Mall Dr
|Cedar Park
|TX
|First Colony Mall
|16529 Southwest Frwy
|Sugarland
|TX
|Deerbrook Mall
|20131 Hwy 59N Ste 3000
|Humble
|TX
|Sunrise Mall
|2370 N Expwy Ste 2000
|Brownsville
|TX
|Baybrook Mall
|100 Baybrook Mall
|Friendswood
|TX
|Fairmont Center
|5120 Fairmont Pkwy
|Pasadena
|TX
|Southpark Meadows S/C
|9500 S Ih-35 Ste H
|Austin
|TX
|Alliance Town Center
|3001 Texas Sage Trl
|Fort Worth
|TX
|Waxahachie Towne Center Crossing
|1441 N Hwy 77
|Waxahachie
|TX
|El Mercado Plaza
|1950 Joe Battle Blvd
|El Paso
|TX
|Sherman Town Center
|610 Graham Dr
|Sherman
|TX
|Teas Crossing
|3165 Interstate 45 N
|Conroe
|TX
|The Shops at Stone Park
|5858 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
|Houston
|TX
|Southpark Mall
|6 Southpark Mall
|Colonial Hts
|VA
|Peninsula Town Center
|2071 Coliseum Dr
|Hampton
|VA
|Westfield Southcenter
|1249 Southcenter Mall
|Tukwila
|WA
|Columbia Center
|1321 N Columbia Ctr Blvd # 100
|Kennewick
|WA
|Bellis Fair
|10 Bellis Fair Pkwy
|Bellingham
|WA
|Fox River Mall
|4301 W Wisconsin Ave
|Appleton
|WI