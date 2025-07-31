119 JCPenney Stores Sold in $947 Million Deal, Waldorf Location Included, St. Mary’s Spared

A total of 119 stores across the country are being sold to an affiliate of Onyx Partners Ltd., a Boston-based private equity firm, as confirmed by Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust in the $947 million deal. Due to the various conditions to closing, the Trust cannot make any assurances that the disposition of the Properties is certain.

The St. Charles Towne Center location in Waldorf is just one of two JCPenney stores in Maryland included in a $947 million national property sale. The St. Mary’s County location remains under the same ownership and is not affected.

JCPenney Kids Zone – Despite the ownership transition, our community and families can still take advantage of the in-store event, JCPenney Kids Zone, which is set a FREE monthly craft program to give children a chance to make themed projects while parents shop. The next Kids Zone event is scheduled for Saturday, August 9th, 2025, including the Waldorf location. The event is set for 11 a.m., to 12:00 p.m., while supplies last.





Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust (the “Trust”) announced today that on July 23, 2025 it entered into an amendment that made its Purchase and Sale Agreement with an affiliate of Onyx Partners, Ltd. of Boston, MA (the “Buyer”) binding (the “Agreement”) for the sale of a portfolio consisting of the Trust’s 119 properties (the “Properties”).

The aggregate purchase price for the Properties is $947 million in an all-cash transaction, subject to customary closing adjustments and prorations. This transaction is the culmination of an extensive marketing process run by Newmark. The Properties are subject to a long-term triple-net master lease with Penney Intermediate Holdings LLC or affiliates thereof. The Buyer has now completed its due diligence, and its deposit under the Agreement is non-refundable.

The transaction is scheduled to close on or before September 8, 2025, subject to customary real estate closing conditions. The Trust intends to distribute the net proceeds to Certificateholders in accordance with the terms of the Trust Agreement following the consummation of the sale.

The Agreement provides certain limited termination rights on a property-by-property basis in connection with purchase rights in favor of ground lessors or purchase rights pursuant to reciprocal easement agreements, certain title defects, casualty events, or condemnation proceedings.

The Mall at Turtle Creek 3000 E Highland Dr Ste 516 Jonesboro AR Shackleford Crossing 2600 S Shackleford Rd Little Rock AR Arrowhead Towne Center 7750 W Arrowhead Towne Center Glendale AZ Superstition Springs Mall 6525 E Southern Ave Mesa AZ Yuma Palms Regional Center 1375 S Yuma Palms Pkwy Yuma AZ Palm Valley Cornerstone 13333 W Mcdowell Rd Goodyear AZ Solano Town Center 1330 Travis Blvd Fairfield CA Westfield Plaza Bonita 3040 Plaza Bonita Rd National City CA Glendale Galleria 1169 Glendale Galleria Glendale CA Huntington Park CBD 6420 S Pacific Blvd Huntington Park CA Westfield Santa Anita 400 S Baldwin Ave Arcadia CA Plaza at West Covina 1203 Plaza Dr West Covina CA Galleria at Tyler 3605 Galleria At Tyler Riverside CA Westfield Palm Desert 72900 Hwy 111 Palm Desert CA Westfield North County 290 E Via Rancho Pkwy Escondido CA The Shops at Montebello 1600 Town Center Dr Montebello CA Valley Plaza 2501 Ming Ave Bakersfield CA Antelope Valley Mall 1131 W Rancho Vista Blvd Palmdale CA Arden Fair Mall 1695 Arden Way Sacramento CA Brea Mall 400 Brea Mall Brea CA Pacific View Mall 377 S Mills Rd Ventura CA Northridge Fashion Center 9301 Tampa Ave Northridge CA Imperial Valley Mall 3351 S Dogwood El Centro CA Victoria Gardens 12399 S Mainstreet Rancho Cucamonga CA The Orchard at Slatten Ranch 4951 Slatten Ranch Rd Antioch CA Town Center at Aurora 14200 E Alameda Ave Aurora CO First & Main Town Center 3650 New Center Pt Colorado Springs CO The Shoppes at Buckland Hills 344 V Buckland Hls Dr Ste 7000 Manchester CT Westfarms Mall 300 Westfarms Mall Farmington CT Danbury Fair 7 Backus Ave Danbury CT Westfield Brandon 331 Brandon Town Center Mall Brandon FL Westfield Countryside 27001 US Hwy 19 N Clearwater FL Westfield Broward 8000 W Broward Blvd Ste 900 Plantation FL Pembroke Lakes Mall 11401 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines FL The Mall at Wellington Green 10308 W Forest Hill Blvd Wellington FL Pier Park 206 Bluefish Dr Panama City Beach FL South Point S/C 1380 Hwy 20 W Mcdonough GA Coral Ridge Mall 1471 Coral Ridge Ave Coralville IA Boise Towne Square 300 N Milwaukee St Boise ID Orland Square 3 Orland Sq Dr Orland Park IL North Riverside Park Mall 7507 W Cermak Rd North Riverside IL Hawthorn S/C Rt 60 & Hwy 21 Vernon Hills IL Oakridge Court 800 S Randall Rd Algonquin IL Mokena Marketplace 11325 W Lincoln Hwy Mokena IL Hamilton Town Center 13900 Hoard Dr Noblesville IN Oak Park Mall 11801 W 95Th St Overland Park KS Florence Mall 6000 Florence Mall Florence KY Ashland Town Center 500 Winchester Ave Ashland KY Mall of Louisiana 6201 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge LA Northshore Mall Rt 114 & 128 Peabody MA White Marsh Mall 8200 Perry Hall Blvd Baltimore MD St Charles Towne Center 11130 Mall Cir Waldorf MD Oakland Mall 700 W 14 Mile Rd Troy MI Lakeside Mall 14300 Lakeside Cir Sterling Hts MI Twelve Oaks Mall 27150 Novi Rd Novi MI Grand Traverse Mall 3300 S Airport Rd W Traverse City MI Rivertown Crossings 3774 Rivertown Prkwy Sw Grandville MI Waterside Marketplace 50753 Waterside Dr Chesterfield Townshp MI Rosedale S/C 1700 W County Rd B-2 Roseville MN Mid Rivers Mall 4 Mid Rivers Mall St Peters MO The Plaza at Shoal Creek 8100 N Flintlock Rd Kansas City MO Southaven Towne Center 6620 Towne Center Loop Ste E Southaven MS The Streets at Southpoint 6910 Fayetteville Rd Ste 600 Durham NC The Mall at Rockingham Park 81 Rockingham Park Blvd Salem NH Rockaway Townsquare 305 Mount Hope Ave Rockaway NJ Woodbridge Center 428 Woodbridge Ctr Dr Woodbridge NJ Newport Centre 10 Mall Dr W Jersey City NJ Freehold Raceway Mall 3710 Hwy 9 Freehold NJ Coronado Center 6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 600 Albuquerque NM Cottonwood Mall 10000 Coors Bypass Nw Albuquerque NM Meadowood Mall 5200 Meadowood Mall Cir Reno NV Meadows Mall 4400 Meadows Lane Las Vegas NV Galleria at Sunset 1312 W Sunset Rd Henderson NV Gateway Shopping Center I & II 360 Gateway Dr Brooklyn NY Staten Island Mall 140 Marsh Ave Staten Island NY The Mall at Bay Plaza 100 Baychester Ave Bronx NY SouthPark Center 17177 Royalton Rd Strongsville OH The Mall at Tuttle Crossing 5083 Tuttle Crossing Blvd Dublin OH Polaris Fashion Place 1450 Polaris Pkwy Columbus OH The Shops at Fallen Timbers 3100 Main St Ste 1000 Maumee OH Stone Creek Towne Center 3675 Stone Creek Blvd Colerain Township OH Center at Owasso 9056 N 121St East Ave Owasso OK Penn Square Mall 1901 NW Expwy Ste 1200 Oklahoma City OK Shops at Moore 2400 S Service Rd Moore OK Clackamas Town Center 12300 SE 82Nd Ave Portland (Happy Valley) OR Westmoreland Mall 5256 Route 30 Greensburg PA The Mall at Robinson T/C 2000 Robinson Town Ctr Pittsburgh PA High Pointe Commons 4680 High Pointe Blvd Harrisburg PA Mayaguez Mall 975 Av. Eugenio Maria De Hostos, Ste 320 Mayaguez PR Plaza Centro 200 Avenida Rafael Cordero, Ste 111 Caguas PR Wolfchase Galleria 2756 N Germantown Pkwy Memphis TN Stones River Mall 1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN Mall Del Norte 5300 San Dario Laredo TX Golden Triangle Mall 2201 S Interstate 35 E Ste D Denton TX Midland Park Mall 4511 N Midkiff Rd Midland TX Killeen Mall 2100 S W S Young Dr Ste 2000 Killeen TX Valle Vista Mall 2006 S Expy 83 Harlingen TX Post Oak Mall 1500 Harvey Rd College Station TX New Braunfels T/C at Creekside 215 Creekside Way New Braunfels TX The Parks at Arlington 3851 S Cooper St Arlington TX Lakeline Mall 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr Cedar Park TX First Colony Mall 16529 Southwest Frwy Sugarland TX Deerbrook Mall 20131 Hwy 59N Ste 3000 Humble TX Sunrise Mall 2370 N Expwy Ste 2000 Brownsville TX Baybrook Mall 100 Baybrook Mall Friendswood TX Fairmont Center 5120 Fairmont Pkwy Pasadena TX Southpark Meadows S/C 9500 S Ih-35 Ste H Austin TX Alliance Town Center 3001 Texas Sage Trl Fort Worth TX Waxahachie Towne Center Crossing 1441 N Hwy 77 Waxahachie TX El Mercado Plaza 1950 Joe Battle Blvd El Paso TX Sherman Town Center 610 Graham Dr Sherman TX Teas Crossing 3165 Interstate 45 N Conroe TX The Shops at Stone Park 5858 E Sam Houston Pkwy N Houston TX Southpark Mall 6 Southpark Mall Colonial Hts VA Peninsula Town Center 2071 Coliseum Dr Hampton VA Westfield Southcenter 1249 Southcenter Mall Tukwila WA Columbia Center 1321 N Columbia Ctr Blvd # 100 Kennewick WA Bellis Fair 10 Bellis Fair Pkwy Bellingham WA Fox River Mall 4301 W Wisconsin Ave Appleton WI