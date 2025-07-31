Charles County Detectives Seeking Identity of Burglary Suspect

Detectives are seeking to identify the individual shown in the photos below. The suspect is wanted in connection with three commercial burglaries that occurred earlier this month at office buildings in the 2600 block of Crain Highway, the 3400 block of Old Washington Road, and the 3200 block of Old Washington Road.

The suspect has attempted to gain entry within a short time of the office closing for the day.

The suspect may be traveling by bicycle along the Route 925 corridor between Shoppers World and Acton Lane.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information related to these incidents, please contact Detective Wilson at [email protected] or 301-609-6428

You may also submit tips anonymously through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect.

