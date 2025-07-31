The Week in Winners: 22 Across State Win $10K or More

A Maryland Lottery scratch-off player in Baltimore is now a millionaire, and two other people claimed scratch-off prizes of $100,000 each after buying tickets in Baltimore and Silver Spring.

Across Maryland, and across all games, the Lottery paid more than $31.1 million in prizes during the week of July 21-28 including 23 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in that seven-day span.

Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep winning tickets in a safe location. Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase. The last date to claim for scratch-offs is posted on the scratch-offs page.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes up to $25,000 can be claimed at the cashier window of any of the six casinos in Maryland. Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets worth up to and including $600. More information is available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website.

Here’s the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off prizes claimed July 21-28:

$1 Million Prize

Lucky 777, 7-Eleven, 1465 Key Highway, Baltimore

$100,000 Prizes

Bingo X10 8 th Edition, Rodman’s Discount Store, 4301 Randolph Road, Silver Spring

Edition, Rodman’s Discount Store, 4301 Randolph Road, Silver Spring Mega Bucks, O’Connor’s Liquors and Check Cashing, 4801 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore

$50,000 Prize

Gold Bar Bingo 6th Edition, Shell, 1101 Shore Highway, Denton

$10,000 Prizes

$5,000,000 Fortune, Royal Farms, 75 Monocacy Boulevard, Frederick

$5,000,000 Cash, 7-Eleven, 13880 Old Columbia Pike, Silver Spring

Back To The Future TM , Safeway, 151 Walker’s Village Way, Walkersville

, Safeway, 151 Walker’s Village Way, Walkersville Bonus Bingo X20 2 nd Edition, B&B Beer and Wine, 8403 Snouffer School Road, Gaithersburg

Edition, B&B Beer and Wine, 8403 Snouffer School Road, Gaithersburg Lucky 777, Wawa, 1657 Elkton Road, Elkton

Lucky 777, Shell, 6708 Harford Road, Parkville

Lucky 7s Multiplier, Cook Liquors, 25765 Three Notch Road, Hollywood

Mega Bucks, Seneca Convenience, 12611 Wisteria Drive, Germantown

MONOPOLYTM X10, Exxon at the Mills, 7671 Arundel Mills Boulevard, Hanover

FAST PLAY and draw game tickets sold for drawings July 21-28:

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold July 23 at Exxon, 2127 York Road, Timonium (unclaimed as of July 28)

FAST PLAY

$32,694 Slingo progressive jackpot ticket sold July 24 at Wegmans, 8855 McGaw Road, Columbia (unclaimed as of July 28)

$10,000 Super 777 ticket sold July 25 at Giant, 10790 Town Center Boulevard, Dunkirk (unclaimed as of July 28)

PICK 5

$50,000 ticket sold July 26 at University Market, 3201 St. Paul Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of July 28)

$50,000 ticket sold July 26 at Royal Farms, 1558 Annapolis Road, Odenton (unclaimed as of July 28)

$50,000 ticket sold July 25 at Dash In, 875 North Solomon’s Island Road, Prince Frederick (unclaimed as of July 28)

$25,000 ticket sold July 27 at BP, 4700 O’Donnell Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of July 28)

$25,000 ticket sold July 27 at Giant, 8100 Loch Raven Boulevard, Towson (unclaimed as of July 28)

RACETRAX

$18,669 ticket sold July 25 at Weis Market, 9400 Scott Moore Way, Perry Hall (unclaimed as of July 28)

$11,535.90 ticket sold July 24 at 7-Eleven, 7501 Dunmanway, Dundalk (claimed)

Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded nearly $35 billion in prizes to Lottery players and contributed more than $20 billion to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education and public health initiatives. For more information, go to mdlottery.com.

