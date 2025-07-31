St. Clement’s Island Museum Groundbreaking Ceremony on August 26th, 2025

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce the approval to award the St. Clement’s Island Museum construction project contract to W.M. Davis, Inc., marking a significant milestone in preserving and enhancing one of Maryland’s most treasured historical sites.

A public groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the St. Clement’s Island Museum on Tuesday, August 26, at 2 p.m., and all community members are warmly invited to attend.

“St. Clement’s Island Museum is a cornerstone of both our county’s and state’s heritage,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “The upgraded facility will not only honor our history but offer an enhanced and inspiring space for generations to learn, reflect, and connect with Maryland’s roots.”

The new 9,450 square foot, two-story museum will be built on the footprint of the existing facility, offering sweeping views of the Potomac River and honoring the site’s rich historical significance. Notable features of the new museum plan include:

A children’s activity room and formal conference room

An interior circular staircase reminiscent of a lighthouse tower, in addition to an elevator

A full exhibit redesign incorporating original museum elements and the voices of the Piscataway Nation

A new exhibit on the founding of Maryland, designed in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution, as part of the lead-up to the 400th anniversary of Maryland’s founding which will be celebrated in 2034

A native-plant landscaping plan

Reinstallation of the beloved first landing mural, which will have a place of honor in the first-floor gallery

“The new museum is designed not just as a space for education, but as a community landmark that will honor Maryland’s beginnings, celebrate diverse cultural narratives, and inspire generations to come,” said St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager, Karen E. Stone. St. Mary’s County Government is grateful for the longstanding partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), whose ongoing commitment has been instrumental in supporting the museum and preservation of the first landing site. Their collaboration was critical in obtaining the necessary permitting for the new building, and the County is pleased to be moving forward with a new lease agreement that will expand accessible green space and offer dedicated handicapped parking, ensuring the site remains welcoming and inclusive to all.

Construction is anticipated to begin in September 2025, with project completion estimated for December 2026. To accommodate construction, the current museum building is planned to close at the end of summer 2025.

Events typically hosted on museum grounds may be relocated or paused during construction. However, some services will continue, including:

Water taxi service to St. Clement’s Island (seasonal operation)

The museum store (limited inventory)

Visitors will be able to access both from the annex building, located across the street from the current museum and build site for the new facility.

Join us on August 26 to celebrate the beginning of this exciting transformation for the St. Clement’s Island Museum—where history meets the future.

For more information, please call St. Clement’s Island Museum at (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

