St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin Files for Reelection for Third Term

Commissioner Eric Colvin (Republican) has officially filed for reelection to continue serving as the St. Mary’s County Commissioner from Commissioner District 1.

St. Mary’s County Commissioner District 1 stretches from the southern portion of the Town of Leonardtown to Point Lookout and includes Valley Lee, Tall Timbers, Ridge, and a portion of Lexington Park.

A commissioner must reside in the district that they are running for, but the commissioners represent the entire county and all voters can vote for all commissioners.

Commissioner Colvin is currently serving in his second term as the commissioner from the first Commissioner

District. During his two terms in office, Commissioner Colvin has demonstrated a fiscally conservative and detailoriented approach to building the county budget. He has prioritized Public Safety and support for First Responders, County infrastructure needs, including broadband internet expansion and improvement, and local government transparency. Commissioner Colvin has been active in both the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) and the National Association of Counties (NACo), where he is currently serving as a Vice-Chair for the NACo IT Standing Committee and member of the NACo Resilient Counties Advisory Board. He is a graduate of the MACo Academy for Excellence in Good Governance.

When reflecting on running for a third term, Commissioner Colvin stated, “Serving as a county commissioner has been one of the highest honors of my life. Being elected to represent our residents is really about service; this is not a job I take lightly. If chosen to represent the people of St. Mary’s County for a third term, voters can feel confident that I will continue to do the hard work. I want St. Mary’s County to continue to be a wonderful place to live, work, raise a family, and enjoy life.”

The primary election day is Tuesday, June 23, 2026, with Early Voting taking place June 11th through June 18th. If you would like to learn more about Commissioner Eric Colvin and his bid for re-election, you can visit his website at www.VoteColvin.com to find more information, read about Commissioner Colvin’s background and qualifications, or see how you can help in his reelection bid.