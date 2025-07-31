One Transported to Trauma Center After Two-Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 4:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one possibly trapped.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision with all occupants out of the vehicles and one adult male unresponsive being treated by an off-duty volunteer and civilians.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby, however, due to weather conditions all were grounded and unavailable.

Flight medics assigned to Trooper 7 drove to the scene to assist with patient care.

The operator of the Ford Mustang was transported by ground to an area trauma center with serious injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The patient was conscious and alert by the time of transport.

The operator of the Volkswagen denied transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the collision. Preliminary findings indicated the Volkswagen was stopped in the Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road waiting to turn left into the Blimpies, when traffic in the Southbound left hand turn lane and straight travel lane stopped, the Volkswagen attempted to clear all three lanes, resulting in the Ford Mustang who was traveling in the Southbound right turn lane to collide with the Volkswagen and struck a curb and pole.

The operator of the Ford Mustang was found unconscious and unresponsive but breathing.

