UPDATE: Maryland State Trooper Vehicle Struck While on Scene of Another Crash in Callaway

UPDATE 8/1/2025: Three occupants from the Toyota Camry were transported to an area hospital.

The Trooper was not transported.

The operators in the first crash involving the white Toyota truck and mini-van denied transport and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police continue to handle the two collisions.

UPDATE @ 6:32 P.M.: A third motor vehicle collision has been reported at Piney Point Road and Point Lookout Road. Firefighters remain on the scene, emergency medical services have been dispatched to the scene.

EMS requested to evaluate a 25-year-old female and a 2-year old child.

Police are investigating all reported collisions. Route 5 is open for now – expect extended delays in the area for North and Southbound lanes as of 6:53 p.m

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 5:35 p.m., police responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Piney Point Road in Callaway, for the reported motor vehicle collision with no injuries.

A Maryland State Trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the scene and arrived at 5:41 p.m., to find a two vehicle collision.

Around 5:51 p.m., the Trooper reported another crash occurred which was involving his agency vehicle and requested fire and emergency medical services to the scene.

One adult female and two children are being evaluated by EMS.

The roadway is completely closed and extended delays are expected.

Photos courtesy of B. LaBatt.

