Prince Frederick Man Arrested in Connection with Two Armed Robberies in Calvert County

Jonathan Alexander Gray, 35, of Prince Frederick, has been arrested and charged in connection with two armed robberies that took place in Calvert County last week, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents state that on July 25, 2025, deputies responded to the Verizon Wireless store in Dunkirk after Gray allegedly stole an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and left a threatening note on a napkin claiming he had a gun. Investigators say Gray fled the scene on foot.

Two days later, on July 27, 2025, Gray is accused of robbing the Dash-In convenience store in Owings. According to charging documents, Gray allegedly threatened the store clerk by indicating he had a gun before leaving the store in a small white SUV with stolen cash.

Detectives with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau linked the two incidents and began surveillance on Gray. The investigation included electronic monitoring of Gray’s vehicle and a review of license plate reader data, which helped track his movements.

On July 30, 2025, investigators conducted a coordinated takedown operation in the Walmart parking lot in Bowie. Court records show Gray was taken into custody without incident as he exited the vehicle.

Gray is charged with felony armed robbery and misdemeanor theft of less than $100. He was initially held without bond but later had bail set at $5,000 during a July 31, 2025 hearing.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office credited the “swift actions of deputies and investigators” for the arrest and for preventing further crimes. Gray remains at the Calvert County Detention Center, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 29, 2025.