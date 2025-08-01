Town of La Plata Addresses Wastewater Treatment Plant Compliance and Improvement Efforts

The Town of La Plata has issued an update on the status of its Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), providing a comprehensive overview of compliance efforts, infrastructure challenges, and strategic plans for the future.

The WWTP, which has been in operation for many years, has a permitted treatment capacity of 1.5 million gallons per day (MGD) and currently processes approximately 1.22 MGD, or about 80% of capacity.

Town officials stressed that despite the violations, the drinking water supply has never been impacted and that all efforts are focused on “sustained compliance, environmental stewardship, and public transparency.”

Unauthorized Discharges and State Review

From January 2022 through December 2023, La Plata reported four unauthorized discharges from the WWTP:

Jan. 4, 2022: 50,000 gallons released due to an extreme weather event.

July 22, 2023: 4,000 gallons discharged after a cracked RAS pipe flange.

Oct. 8, 2023: 20,000 gallons spilled due to a pump switch failure.

Dec. 27, 2023: 60,000 gallons released after heavy rain and inflow/infiltration issues.

MDE’s compliance assessment found these incidents, combined with 65 documented permit violations from July 2019 through July 2024, raised serious concerns. Violations ranged from exceedances of total nitrogen, ammonia-nitrogen, and suspended solids to coliform bacteria issues tied to disinfection system failures.

In a formal notice, MDE warned that alleged violations at the facility “are significant in nature” and that formal enforcement actions—including corrective measures and monetary penalties—may be required.

Compliance Progress and Public Assurance

Town officials reported that the plant is currently meeting all permit requirements and that the operations of the WWTP have no impact on the Town’s drinking water supply.

To address these issues, the Town contracted CDM Smith, an environmental consulting firm, in April 2025 to perform a technical assessment. Their report pinpointed three key factors behind past compliance challenges:

Excessive inflow during heavy rain events , overwhelming plant capacity.

Plant configuration changes , including offline modules during major upgrades.

Aging infrastructure, including clarifier and disinfection system limitations.

Fiscal Impact and Funding Strategy

The Town confirmed it has spent $15,862.50 of a $20,000 contract with CDM Smith for the assessment. While the exact cost of potential fines is still being determined, La Plata officials are working closely with MDE to minimize penalties so funds can be used for facility improvements instead.

Planned upgrades will be financed through major facility fee funds, specifically set aside for WWTP capacity and compliance measures. Officials stated there is no anticipated impact on utility rates or taxes at this time.

Strategic Plan and Sustainability Goals

Town leaders emphasized that this initiative aligns with La Plata’s broader Strategic Plan, which prioritizes “Public Service Readiness”—a commitment to ensuring infrastructure meets future demands while protecting public health and the environment.

“The improvements we’re making are not just about compliance—they’re about long-term sustainability,” town representatives said. “These upgrades will help protect water resources, improve treatment processes, and ensure reliable operations for years to come.”

Administrative and Regulatory Measures

The Town has taken several internal steps to strengthen operations:

Staffing : Three new operators were hired in June 2025, and staffing levels are now considered adequate for ongoing compliance.

Procedures : Internal reporting was enhanced in April 2025 to ensure timely alerts for any compliance issues.

Training : Operator training and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were updated for better performance.

Monitoring: A SCADA system provides 24/7 oversight with automatic alarm systems for immediate response.

Town management is currently working with MDE on a consent order to formally establish compliance milestones and requirements. The finalized order will be publicly released once completed.

Future Growth and Expansion Plans

The WWTP is operating at 80% of its current capacity, but the Town is preparing for future growth. Upgrades are underway to increase capacity from 1.5 MGD to 2.0 MGD, with long-term plans to reach 2.5 MGD. The MDE has already approved the Town’s plans to expand once infrastructure improvements are complete.

Next Steps

Town staff has recommended that the Town Council receive this update and authorize continued coordination with MDE, CDM Smith, and other consulting partners to bring the WWTP into sustained compliance while advancing critical upgrades.