Two Flown to Trauma Center After Early Morning Motor Vehicle Collision in Hughesville

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, at approximately 5:15 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Prince Frederick Road and Welch’s Acres Place in Hughesville, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a three vehicle collision with one overturned off the roadway and confirmed no entrapment with three patients for evaluation.

After patient assessment was complete, one patient refused transport and two patients required transport, with a helicopter being requested for two adult males.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported a 20-year-old male, and a 36-year-old male to an area trauma center.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded and investigated the collision.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville VFD&RS.

