Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning Invites Public Feedback on Surveys

In February 2025, the Calvert County Planning Commission endorsed a new, streamlined approach consolidating all master plans into one document: The Master Plan of Town Centers.

Developed by the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, the consolidated plan merges updated information for each town center into one easy-to-access resource. The new document features an overarching Chapter One, which applies to all town centers, with subsequent chapters dedicated to each individual town center.

Planning & Zoning invites public feedback on surveys for the Owings, Huntingtown and St. Leonard Town Centers. The surveys ask whether each area should remain as a town center or be reclassified as rural commercial zoning district.

All who live, work, shop or visit a town center are encouraged to take the corresponding survey.

The surveys will begin available July 23 through Aug. 25. The public can view more information and the surveys at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TownCenterUpdate.

For more information about the town center master plans visit, www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TownCenters. Questions may be directed to Tay Harris, long range planner, at 410-535-1600, ext. 2333, or [email protected].

